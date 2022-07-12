41 foreign citizens, found hidden in three trucks charged with detergent, europallets and bicycles

As many as 41 nationals from various states from Africa and Asia, who were illegally trying to cross the border into Hungary, hidden in three trucks charged with detergent, europallets and bicycles, were identified by the Arad Border Police.

According to the Oradea Border Police Inspectorate (ITPF), two Romanian citizens presented themselves to carry out the border formalities at the exit point, at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, who were driving a vehicles registered in Romania. The drivers were transporting, according to the cargo manifest, detergent and europallets, for Italian companies.

Following a thorough verification of the means of transportation, 33 foreign citizens were found hidden in the cargo hold.

The persons were picked up and transported to the headquarters for investigation, where the border police established that these are citizens from various states in Africa and Asia (Bangladesh, Nepal, India, Pakistan and Algeria), with ages between 18 and 40.

Furthermore, at the Varsand Border Crossing Point, the Border Police carried out a thorough investigation for a vehicle driven by a Bulgarian citizen, who was transporting bicycles for a company in Germany.

Following the search of the means of transport, 8 foreign citizens were found hidden in the cargo hold. The Border Police established that these are citizens from Afghanistan and India, most of them seeking asylum in our country.

In all cases, the Border Police are carrying out an investigation to establish the entire criminal activity, and will apply the necessary legal measures.AGERPRES