4.1-Richter-scale magnitude quake shakes Gorj county

4.1-Richter-scale magnitude quake shakes Gorj county.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter scale occurred on Monday morning in Oltenia, in Gorj county, at 8:26 a.m. local time, according to data from the National Institute for Research and Development in Earth Physics (INCDFP).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 15 km near the following towns: 18 km northwest of Targu Jiu, 68 km northeast of Drobeta-Turnu Severin, 68 km south of Hunedoara, 82 km south of Deva, 96 km east of Resita and 99 km west of Ramnicu Valcea, told Agerpres.

On 7 June, an earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter was recorded in Banat, Arad county, at a depth of 5.6 km and had 13 aftershocks.

The strongest tectonic movement this year, with a magnitude of 5.7, occurred on 14 February 2023, in Gorj county, at a depth of 6.3 kilometres..

