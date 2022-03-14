4.2-magnitude earthquake hits Vrancea county on Sunday night

An earthquake measuring 4.2 magnitude on the Richter scale occurred on Sunday night, at 12:31 am, local time, in the Vrancea seismic zone, Vrancea county, according to information published by the National Research-Development Institute for Earth Physics (INCDFP), Agerpres reports.

The earthquake had an intensity of II and was recorded at a depth of 103 kilometers, near the following cities: 88 km east of Brasov, 88 km south of Bacau, 107 km northeast of Ploiesti, 108 km west of Galati, 112 km north- west of Braila and 157 km north of Bucharest.In March 2022, five earthquakes occurred in Romania, with magnitudes ranging between 2.4 and 4.2.The most powerful earthquake in the previous year was recorded on May 26 and had a magnitude of 4.7. It was also felt in Bucharest.