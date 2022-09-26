42nd Communications&Information Technology Base Major General Traian Mosoiu Battle Flag decorated by Iohannis

resident Klaus Iohannis signed, on Monday, the decree decorating the Battle Flag of the 42nd Communications and Information Technology Base Major General Traian Mosoiu, as a sign of "appreciation for the outstanding results obtained by the unit's staff in the fulfillment of specific missions, as well as the contribution brought to promoting the image of the Romanian Army".

According to the Presidential Administration, Klaus Iohannis conferred the National Order For Merit in the rank of Commander, with an insignia for peace, for the military, to the Battle Flag of the 42nd Communications and Information Technology Base Major General Traian Mosoiu on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of years since its establishment, told Agerpres.