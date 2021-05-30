443 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 2,372 hospitalisations

As many as 2,372 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 443 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday.

In Romania, 6,623 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 2,727 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 32,649 people are in quarantine at home and 54in institutional quarantine.

In the last 24 hours, 383 calls were reported to the 112 emergency line.