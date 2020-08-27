45 pct of employees with children want school year to take place normally, only in classrooms

Over 45 pct of the employees that have children want the new school year to take place normally, despite the current epidemiological context, and pupils start courses directly on school benches, shows a poll conducted by online recruiting platform BestJobs.

Another 29 pct prefer a hybrid education system, that would combine class presence hours with online classes from home, and only 25 pct believe the classes should take place only online, for the safety of pupils and their families.

"Still, nearly half of employees who answered the BestJobs poll are concerned by the lack of clarity regarding the rest of the school year, less than three weeks before it starts, and are afraid this year will be an educational sacrifice year for children. Another 47 pct hope that schools do not transform into COVID-19 hotspots, and 40 pct are concerned with a potential infection of the young, which would endanger the rest of the family members. There are parents concerned, also, that they will not be able to go to work due to educational units not being able to open (14.8 pct)," a BestJobs release remitted on Thursday to AGERPRES shows.

In the situation in which the school year will have an online component, half of the parents who participated in the BestJobs poll say that they have all they need to ensure for the child the optimum framework for online classes. Little over 31 pct state that they have only partially the instruments necessary for online school - electronic device, internet and dedicated work space - while 19.3 pct say they cannot ensure adequate conditions for home schooling.

33.7 pct of the employees point out the fact that local authorities should ensure tablets or laptops and access to the internet for all pupils, so that online school take place in optimum conditions, while 21.8 pct speak of regulating the homeschool system. Only 1.5 pct of employees with school age children that responded to the BestJobs poll believe the authorities are sufficiently prepared to start the new school year in the current context.

The poll was conducted August 12 to 24, 2020, on a sample of 1,344 internet users in Romania.

BestJObs is one of the most important online recruiting platforms in Romania.