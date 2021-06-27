 
     
46 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection; over 17,000 tests conducted in the last 24 hours

A number of 46 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, with over 17,000 tests having been conducted, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test.

As of Sunday, 1,080,630 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania, and 1,045,351 patients have been declared cured.

To date, 8,311,675 RT-PCR tests and 1,427,164 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationally.

In the last 24 hours, 9,791 RT-PCR tests were performed (2,858 based on the case definition and the medical protocol and 6,933 on request) and 7,672 rapid antigen tests.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 9 people were reconfirmed positively.

