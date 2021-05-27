48 defendants definitively convicted in April in corruption cases

The National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) announced on Thursday that 48 defendants have been convicted in April in corruption cases.

"In April, in the corruption cases investigated by DNA, 48 defendants were convicted by 26 final court decisions, and among those definitively convicted are: a county council president, a deputy mayor, a mayor of Bucharest, two directors from within the Oltenia Energy Compound (CEO), a president and two directors of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Bucharest (CCIB), a county police chief (IPJ), a county road service chief, a city police chief, a military doctor, a president of the Romanian College of Psychiatry," a release of the DNA transmitted to AGERPRES reads.

According to the source, taking and giving bribe, buying influence, influence peddling, fraud of European funds are among the crimes committed by the 48 convicted defendants, and the sentences ordered by judges against the 48 defendants vary from 6 years imprisonment and 10 months with the postponement of the sentence.