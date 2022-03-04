4,819 persons vaccinated against COVID, 191 doses administered to children between 5 and 11

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Friday that, in the last 24 hours, 4,819 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, namely 770 first doses, 1,581 second doses, and 2,468 third doses.

Of the total number of doses administered, 191 were Pfizer Pediatric, for children aged 5 to 11 years (30 - first dose and 161 for the second dose)

Since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 16,714,176 doses have been administered to 8,112,717 people, of whom 8,071,737 have been fully vaccinated, and 2,536,705 have been vaccinated with a third, booster shot, Agerpres.ro informs.

In the past 24 hours, one side effect was reported.

Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 19,991 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, of which 2,207 local and 17,784 general.