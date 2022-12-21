51.2pct of last week's COVID cases, in Bucharest and counties of Cluj, Timis, Bihor, Sibiu

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs that, in the week of 12 - 18 December, 51.2 percent of the cases of COVID-19 were registered in Bucharest and in the counties of Cluj, Timis, Bihor and Sibiu, told Agerpres.

According to the Weekly Surveillance Report, 40.6pct of the confirmed cases were registered in persons not vaccinated against COVID.

Among the vaccinated who got sick, 45.6pct were either immediately after vaccination or more than six months after the last dose.

The INSP mentions that 53.6pct of the total deaths were registered in the counties of Constanta, Dolj, Iasi, Mures and in Bucharest.

According to the quoted source, 60.7pct of the registered deaths were among unvaccinated people.

From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic until now, according to the INSP, 86.5pct of all deaths were in people over 60 years old, and 54.7pct - in men.

The Report reveals that 93.7pct of the deceased had at least one associated comorbidity.