5,231 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 from over 37,000 tests done in last 24 hours

A number of 5,231 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, out of over 37,000 tests, informed, on Tuesday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

These are cases that did not have a positive test prior, the quoted source specifies.

Up until Tuesday, on Romania's territory, there were 983,217 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus. Of these, 880,429 were declared healed, the CGS specified.

At a national level, up until now, there there were 6,849,813 RT-PCR tests done and 661,094 quick antigenic tests. In the last 24 hours there were 24,809 RT-PCR tests done (15,422, under the case definition and medical protocol and 9,387 upon request) and 12,721 quick antigenic tests.

Separate from the newly confirmed cases, upon retesting patients who were already positive, 1,368 people were reconfirmed positive.