5,300 criminal cases and 6 mln RON in fines, in 5 months, for violations of Forestry Code

The Police has applied, during the first five months of the year, 3,826 civil sanctions for violations of the forestry norms, worth almost 6 million RON and have opened 5,300 criminal cases, for committing crimes laid down and penalized by Law nr. 46/2008 - Forestry Code.

"During the first 5 months of the year, public order police officers within the Romanian Police have continued actions, at a national level, for combating illegalities in the forestry area," inofrms a press release sent by the The General Inspectorate of Romanian Police (IGPR) on Monday.

There were 18,135 checks carried out, of which 2,775 at the forestry fund, 432 in the forest vegetation outside the forestry fund, 1,242 on the origin, processing, storing and capitalization of timber, 12,807 on the legality of timber transportation and 879 other checks, Agerpres informs.

There were 34,057 objectives verified, of which 574 checks at forestry exploitations, 363 at round wood cutting installations, 675 at timber warehouses, 536 in fairs, markets, stockyards, 305 at forestry services and 1,440 checks at other objectives.

"Police has confiscated 16,673 cubic meters of timber, worth 4,758,817 RON, of which 6,516,51 cubic meters of working wood, over 2,500 cubic meters of lumber and over 7,500 cubic meters of firewood," the quoted source shows.

Furthermore, 25 vehicles were confiscated, 37 wagons, 119 mechanical saws, 78 axes and 32 other goods.

Participating in the action were the police, gendarmes, border police officers, representatives of the Park Rangers, RNP (National Forestry Authority) - Romsilva, forestry service regime, as well as other forces.