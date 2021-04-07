5,407 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 from over 39k tests done in past 24 hrs

As many as 5,407 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with more than 39,000 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday, agerpres.ro confirms.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the source said.

As of Wednesday, 988,624 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 885,710 were declared cured, the GCS said.

Countrywide, 6,878,550 RT-PCR tests and 672,323 rapid antigenic tests have been processed so far.

In the last 24 hours, 28,730 RT-PCR tests (17,135 based on case definition and medical protocol and 11,595 on request) and 11,229 rapid antigenic tests were performed.

Moreover, since the last information made by the GCS, the results of seven RT-PCR tests processed before the last 24 hours and transmitted by Wednesday have been reported.

Distinct from newly confirmed cases, 1,246 people retested positive.