58,386 properties sold in August, most of them in Bucharest and Ilfov County

The National Agency for Cadastre and Land Registration (ANCPI) announced that in August 2022, as many as 58,386 real estates were sold at the level of the entire country, 1,076 more than in July, the ANCPI said in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The number of houses, lands and apartments that were the object of transactions in July is 3,751 lower than the same period of 2021, the ANCPI added.

Most real estate sales were recorded in August 2022 in Bucharest - 10,402, and teh counties of Ilfov - 3,184 and Brasov - 2,947.

The counties with the fewest buildings sold in the same period are Covasna - 325, Olt - 365 and Calarasi - 397.

The number of mortgages, at the national level, in the same period, was 22,186, 2,551 lower than in August 2021. Most operations of this kind were recorded in Bucharest - 5,418, followed by the counties of Ilfov - 1,606 and Timis - 1,463. At the opposite pole are the counties of Salaj - 66, Harghita - 73 and Giurgiu - 102.

The counties where most of the agricultural land was sold in the eighth month of 2022 are Buzau - 801, Braila - 730 and Dolj - 608.