5km-line of articulated lorries at Giurgiu-Ruse border checkpoint

The articulated lorries that want to leave Romania through the southern border checkpoint Giurgiu-Ruse, Bulgaria, formed, on Tuesday, a line of approximately five kilometers on the first lane of DN 5 Bucharest-Giurgiu, the waiting time being 50 minutes.

"The large number of articulated lorries arriving at the border control in a short time led to the formation of queues, practically in the last 24 hours 1,269 trucks presented themselves at the border control compared to about 800 in a normal day, but border police are working on four lines at the exit of the country and on five lines at the entrance to the country for trucks in order to fluidize the traffic", said on Tuesday, for AGERPRES, the spokeswoman of Giurgiu Border Police, Alina Cocoru.For cars, the waiting time is 30 minutes at the exit from the country through Giurgiu-Ruse, where the control is done on three lines, and 20 minutes at the entrance to the country, where the control is done on four lines.