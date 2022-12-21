 
     
60 million euros from EU for modernization of railway infrastructure in Constanta Port and construction of Ungheni bridge

port constanta

The European Union has decided to support with 616 million euros a total number of 35 projects that will allow investments in key infrastructures that can be used for both civil and military purposes, an important thing considering Russia's aggression against Ukraine, informs a press release of the Community Executive, told Agerpres.

The 35 projects, including two in Romania, were selected within the second call for proposals included in the Military Mobility Package.

"The results of the second call for proposals reflect the need for Member States to improve the dual use of the transport system. It was an extremely competitive round with winning projects from 17 countries. I am pleased that some projects from Germany, Romania and Poland directly solve the improvement of the infrastructure along the lines of solidarity," said the European Commissioner for Transport, Adina-Ioana Valean.

Among the 35 selected projects are the modernization of the railway infrastructure in the Port of Constanta, stage 1 Valu lui Traian, which will benefit from EU funding in the amount of 43.515 million euros, as well as the design and construction of the bridge over the Prut at Ungheni, which will benefit from a financing of 16.486 million euros.

