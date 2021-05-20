618 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2, from over 31,000 tests in last 24 hours

A number of 618 new cases with people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, where over 31,000 tests were done, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday.

These are cases that did not have a positive test prior, the quoted source specifies.

Until Thursday, on Romania's territory, there were 1,074,297 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus, and 1,029,375 patients were declared healed.

At a national level, until now, there were 7,713,542 RT-PCR tests done and 1,071,023 quick antigenic tests.

In the last 24 hours there were 20,560 RT-PCR tests done (10,626 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 9,934 upon request) and 10,692 quick antigenic tests.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, upon retesting patients who were already positive, 159 people were reconfirmed positive, reports agerpres.