64 pct of Romanians perceive Russia as enemy, 44% say war in Ukraine is critical issue (poll)

The majority of Romanians (64%) perceive Russia as an enemy state, according to an Avangarde study conducted in May.

The war in Ukraine is considered a critical problem in the medium and long term for our country by 44% of Romanians.

The Republic of Moldova is considered a friendly state by 64% of the respondents. Germany and the United States have the same percentage in terms of perception as friendly states - 54%, followed by France and the United Kingdom, each with 53%, Spain - 52%, Italy - 51%, Israel - 49%, Bulgaria - 44%, Poland and Ukraine - each with 40%, the Netherlands - 32%.

The research also shows that the majority of Romanians (55%) are rather dissatisfied with Romania's position in the world, while 14% are rather satisfied.

Also, 24% of respondents believe that President Klaus Iohannis is respected by Western leaders, while 37% do not believe this, and 39% do not have a formed opinion.

The research also shows that Hungarian investments in Transylvania are considered by 53% of those surveyed as an important issue for Romania in the medium and long term, while 12% believe that it is a critical issue.

The majority of Romanians (57%) believe that climate change is an important issue for Romania in the medium and long term, and 29% believe that it is a critical issue.

The USA is considered the largest economic power in the world by 32% of Romanians, as well as the largest military power, with 50% of respondents giving this answer.

In relation to the USA, 6% of Romanians answered that they have high confidence, 40% that they have a lot of confidence, 40% that they have little confidence, as for the EU, 4% of Romanians answered that they have high confidence, 39% that they have a lot of confidence, 46% that they have little confidence.

In Germany, 3% of Romanians have high confidence, 42% have a lot of confidence, 40% have little confidence.

In Russia, 2% of Romanians answered that they had a lot of confidence, 49% that they had little confidence, 45% that they had very little confidence and 4% did not know or did not answer.

The study was conducted at the national level, between May 10 and 18, on a sample of 880 people. The error margin is 3.3% for a 95% confidence level.AGERPRES