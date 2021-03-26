6,516 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection at over 40k tests done in last 24 hrs

As many as 6,516 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with more than 40,000 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the source said.

By Friday, 926,310 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 830,270 were declared cured.

Countrywide, 6,609,165 RT-PCR tests and 554,286 rapid antigenic tests have been processed so far.

In the last 24 hours, 29,754 RT-PCR tests (17,445 based on case definition and medical protocol and 12,309 on request) and 10,940 rapid antigenic tests were performed.

Apart from newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 1,311 people were reconfirmed positive.