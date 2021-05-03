682 new SARS-CoV-2 cases at 5,980 tests done in past 24 hrs, death toll hits 28,380

As many as 682 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with 5,980 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Monday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the source said.

By Monday, 1,058,337 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania, and 997,749 patients had been declared cured, agerpres.ro confirms.

As many as 98 people - 46 men and 52 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, according to data submitted by the GCS.

Of these, 4 deaths were recorded in the age group 40-49 years, 9 deaths in the age group 50-59 years, 19 deaths in the age category 60-69 years, 44 deaths in the age group 70-79 years and 22 deaths in the age group over 80 years.

According to the GCS, 88 of the deaths recorded were of some patients who had medical conditions, 4 patients had no comorbidities, and no medical conditions have been reported for 6 deaths to date.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 28,380 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, to which add another 190 Romanian nationals from abroad.