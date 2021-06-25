7 COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours

Another 140 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, including 138 from 2020 and early 2021 entered by the public health directorates at the request of the Ministry of Health, according to data released on Friday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

According to GCS, they are 70 men and 70 women.

As many as 126 of the deaths were recorded in patients who had comorbidities, four deaths had no commorbidities and no comorbidities were reported for 16 deaths.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 32,911 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.