70 pct of Romanians agree with Romania stepping to defense of another NATO member, should this be attacked

Most Romanians say that in the event of an attack on another NATO member state, Romania should participate in the defense thereof, an INSCOP poll found.

The poll revealed that 70 percent of Romanians agree with their country's involvement in defending another North Atlantic Alliance state if the latter were attacked, on ground that "according to the NATO treaty, an armed attack against one or several of the Alliance's European or North American members shall be considered an attack on all members." Conversely, 25 percent of the respondents believe that Romania should not get involved, and 5 percent of the total respondents do not know or did not want to answer.

Asked if they agree or disagree with Romanian troops being deployed to NATO ally countries to help deter Russia's recent threats, 60 percent of the polled were in favor of such a move, 36 percent said they are against and 3.9 percent do not know or refrained from answering.

According to a comparative survey conducted by The Bullfinch Group in the U.S., most Americans support sending U.S. troops to Romania and Poland to help deter Russia's threats, with 57 percent of the respondents agreeing with this, while 27 percent are against and 16 percent are undecided.

Considering that "according to the NATO treaty, an armed attack against one or several of the Alliance's European or North American members shall be considered an attack on all its members", 57 percent of the respondents believe that as a NATO member state, the U.S. should get involved in the defense of another NATO member, should the latter be attacked, 15 percent believe that the U.S. should not step in, and 28 percent of the total sample are undecided, Agerpres.ro informs.

The U.S. national opinion poll was conducted by The Bullfinch Group in partnership with INSCOP Research as part of a research project supported by the Strategic Thinking Group think tank over February 19-23 through telephone interviews on 1,044 registered voters.

The Romanian national opinion poll was conducted over February 21-25 by INSCOP Research in partnership with Verifield, as part of a research project supported by the Strategic Thinking Group. The data was collected by computer-assisted phone interview on a multi-tier sample of 1,050 respondents representative for the significant social and demographic categories of Romania's non-institutionalized population aged 18 and over.