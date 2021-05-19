 
     
707 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 in over 31,500 tests in last 24 hrs

As many as 707 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, out of more than 31,500 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the source said.

Until Wednesday, 1,073,679 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania, and 1,028,554 patients were declared cured.

Countrywide, 7,692,982 RT-PCR tests and 1,060,331 rapid antigenic tests have been processed so far.

In the last 24 hours, 21,321 RT-PCR tests (12,294 based on case definition and medical protocol and 9,027 on request) and 10,253 rapid antigenic tests were performed.

Apart from newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 168 people were reconfirmed positive.

