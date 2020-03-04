71-year-old is Romania's sixth coronavirus case

A 71-year-old male from the northern Suceava County was confirmed on Wednesday with coronavirus, making him Romania's sixth COVID-19 patient, the Strategic Communication Group informs.
A 71-year-old male from the northern Suceava County was confirmed on Wednesday with coronavirus, making him Romania's sixth COVID-19 patient, the Strategic Communication Group informs.
