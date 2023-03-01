750,000 RON for accommodation, meals of Ukrainian paramedics who are trained in first aid

The Government approved on Wednesday the addition of 750,000 RON to the budget of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) to finance accommodation expenses and meals for Ukrainian paramedics who participate in training courses for providing qualified first aid in emergency centers. formation from Mureş and Bihor counties.

According to a press release, the decision provides for the allocation, from the Budgetary Reserve Fund at the Government's disposal, provided for in the state budget for 2023, of an amount to supplement the MAI budget for the purpose of training specialized personnel from Ukraine on the provision of qualified first aid.

The money represents the partial financing of a project developed under the Trust Fund for Pandemic Response (FFRP B/10) to strengthen the resilience of the health system in Ukraine.

"Romania undertook the training of specialized personnel from Ukraine for the provision of qualified first aid through a Managerial Execution Agreement that the Ministry of Internal Affairs, through the Department for Emergency Situations, and NATO signed on October 24, 2022. The objective of this agreement is the implementation of the FFRP B/10 project on the training of Ukrainian paramedics, with a funding of approximately 442,701.34 EUR. The project aims at the paramedical training of 197 employees of the Ministry of the Interior of Ukraine in courses organized at the Paramedic Training Centers in Oradea and Târgu Mureş", states the cited source.

According to Emergency Ordinance no. 168/2022 (art. XXXIII) the expenses representing their accommodation, meals, transport, per diem are borne from the state budget, through the budget approved by the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, the Government also shows. AGERPRES