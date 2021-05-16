777 patients - in intensive care; hospitalised persons - 4,904

A number of 4,904 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in the specialised health units, out of whom 777 are in intensive care wards, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday, agerpres reports.

In total, 13,903 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 5,294 are in institutional isolation in Romania, GCS said.

Also, 40,259 people are in quarantine at home and 98 in institutional quarantine.In the last 24 hours, 90 calls were registered to the 112 single emergency number.