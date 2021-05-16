 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

777 patients - in intensive care; hospitalised persons - 4,904

Journal of Infectious Diseases
plamani covid

A number of 4,904 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in the specialised health units, out of whom 777 are in intensive care wards, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday, agerpres reports.

In total, 13,903 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 5,294 are in institutional isolation in Romania, GCS said.

Also, 40,259 people are in quarantine at home and 98 in institutional quarantine.

In the last 24 hours, 90 calls were registered to the 112 single emergency number.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.