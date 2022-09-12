7th edition of Youth Summit brings together rd 350 participants from Romania and Republic of Moldova

Approximately 350 young people from Romania and the Republic of Moldova will gather in central-western Cluj-Napoca, between September 15-18, at the Youth Summit, an event in its 7th edition, dedicated to learning, debating and generating policies for young people.

"The Youth Summit, the 7th edition, brings together, in Cluj-Napoca, over 350 young people and youth workers between September 15-18, within the largest event of the youth movement in Romania. During three days, the participants will have the opportunity to take an active part in dozens of learning and debate sessions, whose hosts will be well-known figures from public structures, leaders of non-governmental organizations that have made notable contributions in the development and implementation of youth programmes, and informal leaders from public sphere," a statement sent, on Monday, by the organizers, reads.

According to the source, the topics for discussions, debates and interactive sessions will revolve around the concepts of sustainability and youth participation, topics of particular importance in educating young people for a better present and future for all.

"Sustainability Pill, Green education, Democracy here. Democracy now, Transforming advertising waste into sustainable products, Green European perspectives for young people - challenges and opportunities are just some of the topics of discussion this year, these being put into practice in various forms: workshops, panels, round tables a.s.o. Youth Summit 7.0 | Radacini (Roots) is one of the most ambitious projects dedicated to learning, debating and generating policies for young people. The concept of the current edition, the return to the roots, represents the connection of young people with the environment in which they live and their return to Cluj-Napoca, the city that started many initiatives that stimulated the growth of the youth movement in RomaniaVaslui!" the press release states.

This edition of the Youth Summit also comes with a novelty: the creation of a fair of sustainable products, so that young people can get to know local brands that contribute to the development of communities. This fair will take place during the entire period of the event.

At the same time, according to tradition, on the last day of the Youth Summit, it will be announced which is the next Youth Capital in 2024. This year's finalist cities are Oravita, Ploiesti and Vaslui.AGERPRES