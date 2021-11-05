8,268 COVID positives and 483 COVID-related deaths in past 24 hours, 20 prior to reporting period

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Friday that, in the last 24 hours, 8,268 cases of people having tested for SARS-CoV-2 were registered and 483 deaths were reported, of which 20 prior to the reference interval.

"According to the data at the CNCCI [National Intervention Coordination and Management Center] level, on November 5, 2021, at 10:00 hrs, in the last 24 hours, 8,268 cases of SARS-CoV-2 positives were registered. Also, 483 deaths were reported, of which 20 prior to reporting period," announced GCS.