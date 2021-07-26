 
     
84 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2, at over 11,300 tests done in last 24 hours

COVID-19 test pozitiv

A number of 84 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, where over 11,300 tests were made, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday.

These are cases that did not have a prior positive test result.

Until Monday, nationwide, there were 1,082,376 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus, and 1,047,291 patients were declared healed.

Nationwide, until this date, there were 8,627,966 RT-PCR tests done and 1,765,016 quick antigenic tests.

In the last 24 hours, there were 4,087 RT-PCR tests carried out (1,678 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 2,409 upon request) and 7,289 quick antigenic tests.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, upon retesting patients who were already positive, 6 people were reconfirmed positive.

