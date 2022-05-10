A 3.4 magnitude earthquake on Richter's scale hits Buzau county on Tuesday morning

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake occurred on Tuesday morning, at 6:33 am local time, in the Vrancea seismic zone, in the Buzau county, according to information published by the National Research - Development Institute for Earth Physics (INCDFP).

The quake was recorded at a depth of 138 kilometres, near the following cities: 61 km east of Brasov, 69 km northeast of Ploiesti, 122 km north of Bucharest, 123 km south of Bacau, 128 km west of Braila, 131 km west from Galati, 140 km northeast from Pitesti, 176 km east from Sibiu, 187 km north from Ruse, 205 km southwest from Iasi, Agerpres reports.In May this year, three more earthquakes took place in Romania, with magnitudes between 2 and 3.4.