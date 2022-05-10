 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake on Richter's scale hits Buzau county on Tuesday morning

Shutterstock
cutremur seism

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake occurred on Tuesday morning, at 6:33 am local time, in the Vrancea seismic zone, in the Buzau county, according to information published by the National Research - Development Institute for Earth Physics (INCDFP).

The quake was recorded at a depth of 138 kilometres, near the following cities: 61 km east of Brasov, 69 km northeast of Ploiesti, 122 km north of Bucharest, 123 km south of Bacau, 128 km west of Braila, 131 km west from Galati, 140 km northeast from Pitesti, 176 km east from Sibiu, 187 km north from Ruse, 205 km southwest from Iasi, Agerpres reports.

In May this year, three more earthquakes took place in Romania, with magnitudes between 2 and 3.4.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.