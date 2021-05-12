A new batch of AstraZeneca vaccine to arrive on Thursday in Romania

A new batch of Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca) vaccine with 129,600 doses will arrive on Thursday at the Cantacuzino National Institute for Medical-Military Research and Development, according to the National Committee for Coordinating Activities regarding vaccination against COVID-19.

The transport is ensured by the manufacturing company, and the vaccine doses will be brought to Bucharest by land.

"The doses will be deposited at the National Storage Center, and during the following period they will be distributed in the existing regional centers at a national level. The National Storage Center of vaccines against COVID-19 within the Cantacuzino Institute is completely authorized and endorsed by the National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices (ANMDMR), the national authority which has competence in the field of medication for human use," the quoted source says.

Until now, Romania has received 2,201,200 vaccine doses produced by the AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company, and starting with February 15, 657,318 were already used for immunizing the population.