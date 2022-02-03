 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

A new tranche of Moderna vaccine arrives in Romania

Moderna
Moderna vaccin

A new tranche of 177,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived in Bucharest by road and the doses are stored at the Unifarm's storage facility. The vaccine will be distributed in the next interval to all the existing regional centres nationwide, informs the National Committee Coordinating Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV), Agerpres reports.

"The storage facility of the National Company "Unifarm" SA is fully authorized and approved by the National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices in Romania (ANMDMR), which is the national authority in charge with the field of medicines for human use in Romania," according to the abovementioned source.

Up to now, Romania received 3,892,700 doses of vaccine produced by Moderna, and 997,165 were used to immunise the population.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.