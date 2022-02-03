A new tranche of Moderna vaccine arrives in Romania

A new tranche of 177,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived in Bucharest by road and the doses are stored at the Unifarm's storage facility. The vaccine will be distributed in the next interval to all the existing regional centres nationwide, informs the National Committee Coordinating Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV), Agerpres reports.

"The storage facility of the National Company "Unifarm" SA is fully authorized and approved by the National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices in Romania (ANMDMR), which is the national authority in charge with the field of medicines for human use in Romania," according to the abovementioned source.Up to now, Romania received 3,892,700 doses of vaccine produced by Moderna, and 997,165 were used to immunise the population.