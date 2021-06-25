A number of 96 African swine fever outbreaks active on Thursday

A number of 96 African swine fever outbreaks were active on Thursday in Romania, with as many as 34,708 pigs being affected, according to a press release sent on Friday by the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA).

Of the 96 active outbreaks, two were in commercial exploitations and two outbreaks in type A commercial exploitations.

As of Friday, June 18 and until Thursday, June 24, there were 7 new African swine fever outbreaks recorded, as follows: 3 outbreaks in Teleorman County and one outbreak each in the counties of Bistrita Nasaud, Gorj, Satu Mare and Salaj, Agerpres informs.

During this period there were 41 African swine flu outbreaks extinguished: 16 outbreaks in Sibiu county, 10 outbreaks in the Alba county, 5 outbreaks in the counties of Mures and Maramures, 2 outbreaks in Buzau, one outbreak each in Bistrita Nasaud, Constanta and Salaj.

Regarding cases in boars, from Friday to Thursday there were 13 new cases of African swine fever registered.

Since the first signaling of the African swine fever in Romania - July 31, 2017 - and until now, there were 5,769 cases diagnosed in boars from 41 counties.

In accordance with European regulations, the cases in boars are extinguished after at least 2 years since they appear.

There is no vaccine for this disease, the only way of protecting the health of the animals is to respect bio-security conditions.

African swine fever does not produce illness in people but this virus has a disastrous impact at an economic and social level, ANSVSA specifies.