Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita: 2,548 family doctors currently participating in COVID vaccination rollout

declared today that 2,548 family doctors - of whom 1,285 in rural areas - are currently participating in the COVID vaccination rollout.

"More than 207,000 people have been vaccinated to date at family physicians' practices, 54.8 percent of the total being from rural areas," the CNCAV head told a press conference, Agerpres informs.

According to the cited official, the highest number of vaccinees through doctor's offices is in Timis County - over 13,000, followed by Bucharest City - 10,665; Mures County - 9,899; Prahova County - 9,574; and Arges County - 9,539.

Valeriu Gheorghita also said that 30,108 foreign citizens were given the coronavirus jab in Romania, with 18,493 of them having received the full 2-dose vaccination.

He went on to say that 152 public hospitals offer vaccination for their own patients, for eligible chronic disease patients, and that 3,974 patients from 37 counties with such public health care facilities have been vaccinated so far.

"Also, 23 private hospitals have inoculated 570 patients in 11 counties. COVID vaccination starts this week in another eight public hospitals in two counties," Valeriu Gheorghita said.