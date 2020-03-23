 
     
About 130 Romanian citizens repatriated from Italy to be quarantined at Techirghiol Spa Sanatorium

A series of about 130 Romanian citizens who will arrive on Monday night with a charter flight at the "Mihail Kogalniceanu" International Airport, from the red areas of Italy, will be quarantined for 14 days at the Techirghiol Spa Sanatorium, the manager of the unit, Elena Almasan told AGERPRES.

In turn, the prefect of Constanta county, George Niculescu, said that a third aircraft with repatriated Romanians from Italy will land on the "Mihail Kogalniceanu" International Airport on Monday, around 22,00hrs.

"There will be 137 persons on board and after landing, the same strict epidemiological triage protocol will be followed and our nationals will arrive under escort in the quarantine center in Techirghiol. There, they will enter institutionalized quarantine for the next 14 days and the measures of guard and public order will be provided by gendarmes. At the same time, on Tuesday, the fourth plane will land from Italy, with an unspecified number of passengers for now, who will follow the same route and procedures as those arriving tonight," the prefect said.

