About 15,000 expected at Summer Well 2022, additional police, gendarme to provide security

The Summer Well 2022 festival starts on Friday on the premises of the Stirbey Estate in the town of Buftea, and authorities are expecting 15,000 people to attend. Ilfov County Prefect Simona Neculae says a series of measures have been ordered for security and public peace at this event that ends on Sunday.

Spokesperson for the Ilfov County Police Inspectorate Anne-Marie Ciolca says that the operational forces have been increased. Approximately 215 public peace, highway, criminal investigation, weapons and ammunition, special ops and prevention, criminal police officers will be in the festival area and the environs, Agerpres.

Ilfov highway patrol officers will patrol the travel routes and secure the flow of pedestrian traffic while acting to detect people driving under the influence of alcoholic beverages or psychoactive drugs.

Ciolca says that there will be police officers with dogs specially trained to detect drugs.

The police recommend drivers to drive at a moderate speed, not to drink alcohol or take psychoactive drugs, to use specially arranged parking lots and not to leave valuables or documents in plain sight.

The police warn the festival goers not to accept drinks, cigarettes or food from unknown persons and to avoid isolated or dark places at night.

The gendarmes will act with a preventive and deterring aim against the commission of antisocial actions.

The National Anti-Drug Agency has announced that it will carry out activities to prevent drug taking at the most important events this weekend nationwide.