About 2.861m people in Romania to qualify for social vouchers

A draft government ordinance on social vouchers is being currently considered as part of a programme worth 3.1 billion lei, Minister of European Investment and Projects Marcel Bolos said on Friday, adding that the list of final beneficiaries includes about 2,861,000 people.

"The total value of this programme is 3.1 billion lei and half of this money is European funds. The estimated number, the list of final beneficiaries, according to the records that are now with the pension houses and the National Social Payments Agency is about 2,861,000 people. (...) We hope the government will approve the mechanism whereby these lists of beneficiaries recorded by the pension houses and then those on the dock of the National Social Payments Agency are sent to the Ministry of European Funds. The ministry will then be the one to transfer the value of these social vouchers to the beneficiaries' social cards and then the beneficiaries will go to the grocery stores of the network that the card issuers have in order to be able to buy the basic food products they may need," Bolos told a news briefing at the end of a government meeting.

He added that at the same time the distribution of the cards will begin, but it will take a while for them to reach the final beneficiaries. AGERPRES