About 292,000 people enter Romania on August 18, including 12,614 Ukrainians

Approximately 292,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 71,000 means of transport, were checked on Thursday (both in and out of Romania) through border check points nationwide, according to the Border Police General Inspectorate.

According to a press statement released on Friday, there were 128,894 people entering Romania, including 12,614 Ukrainians (down 4.95% from the previous day). Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) until August 18, midnight, 1,987,734 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

The border police detected 71 illegal acts (42 crimes and 29 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, Agerpres.

Undeclared goods were discovered that were to be illegally imported to Romania, independently or in collaboration, in excess of the customs ceiling or suspected of being counterfeit, of a total value of approximately 6,000 lei.

Fines of about 14,000 lei were levied in the process.

In the last 24 hours, 20 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter Romania, and 57 Romanian nationals were also denied leave for various legal reasons.