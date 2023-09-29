About 4t of loose tobacco found by Coast Guard concealed behind boxes of capsicum

Approximately four tonnes of loose tobacco concealed behind boxes of capsicum were found by border police officers of the Coast Guard in a lorry driven by a Romanian citizen."On September 28, border police officers of the Service for the Prevention and Combatting of Cross-Border Crime and Illegal Migration within the Coast Guard carried out, on road E 675 linking Negru-Voda to Constanta, a mission to prevent and combat trafficking in excise goods," the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) informed in a press statement released on Friday. At around 16:00hrs, the police stopped for checking a lorry driven by a Romanian citizen aged 53, who was carrying, according to the cargo manifest , capsicum for a commercial company in Calarasi County.
Following detailed checks, several bales of dry tobacco leaves packed in black plastic bags were discovered among the cargo.
The goods were inventoried and it was established that in the vehicle the driver was transporting, along with some boxes of capsicum, 72 bags containing a total of 3,960 kilograms of tobacco.
The entire quantity of tobacco, estimated at about RON 400,000, was retained for further investigations.
Investigations are being carried out into use of false representation, criminalised under Article 323 of the Criminal Code, and complicity in the production of excisable products that fall under the scope of the warehousing regime provided for in this title, outside a fiscal warehouse authorised by the relevant authority, criminalised under Article 452 in the Tax Code.