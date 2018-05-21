Academician Mircea Malita dies at 91

Academician Mircea Malita passed away on Monday at 91 years of age.
"The noted scholar, writer, diplomat, ambassador, constructor of institutions and charter of great projects used to be the founding president of the Black Sea University Foundation (FUMN) and spiritual patron of the Institute of Political Sciences and International Relations of the Romanian Academy Ion I. C. Bratianu (ISPRI)," a release sent on Tuesday to AGERPRES by the FUMN reads.
Academician Mircea Malita was born on 20 February 1927, in northwestern Oradea, followed the courses of several schools and high schools in Oradea, Fagaras, Beius and Bucharest from 1937 to 1945. In Bucharest, he continued his university education at the Faculty of Sciences - the Mathematic Section and the Faculty of Philosophy (1945 - 1949), two domains that have seeded him in terms of character and future prospects. In 1972 he presented his doctoral thesis titled "Mathematic models for negotiations."
"His career as a professor, diplomat and essayist was built through small, yet solid steps. Among his first steps are: a participating student in the delegation of the Paris Peace Conference headed by Mihail Sadoveanu in 1949; secretary with the Peace Committee (chaired by Mihail Sadoveanu from 1952 - 1953); director of the Romanian Academy's Library from 1950 to 1956," the source says.
Mircea Malita used to be a counselor of the first permanent Mission of Romania to the United Nations 1956 through 1961; a director of the cultural Directorate with the Foreign Affairs Ministry 1960 through 1962; a deputy minister with the same ministry 1962 to 1969; a minister of the Education from 1970 to 1972; a counselor for foreign affairs and minister of state, member of the preparing councils of the UN world conferences on population, science and technology, on development, from 1974 to 1979; ambassador to Switzerland and to the UN (Geneva) from 1980 to 1982 and ambassador to the USA from 1982 to 1984.
He delivered international relations courses at the University of Oradea 1990 through 2000, classes and international reunions in Prague, Moscow, London and New York in 1991, classes at the Academy of Economic Studies (ASE) Bucharest and at the National School of Political and Administrative Studies (SNSPA), 2000 through 2008.
Mircea Malita was elected a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy in 1974, and in 1994 he was elected full member of this forum. He was a charter member of the European Culture Centre in Bucharest, an honorary member with the Rome Club, a member of the Art and Sciences World Academy, a member of the International Academy of Social Perspective, a member of the World Federation of the Study of the Future, a member of the Leonardo da Vinci International Academy in Rome etc.