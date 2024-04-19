Academician Zamfir: There is no difference between the US and Romania regarding the technology used in medicine

Deputy Chairman of the Romanian Academy Nicolae-Victor Zamfir said on Friday in Targu Mures that as far as the technology used in medicine is concerned, he did not see any difference between what exists in the United States of America and what is used in Romania, just as he did not find differences between diagnosis and treatment.

"Medicine has kept up with technologies, with the chemical industry at first, with biology and physics, the idea of radioactivity, X-rays, that it was used in X-rays, had just appeared, but lately, my opinion is that the applications of technology in medicine are developing or appearing at a higher rate than they appear in society. And I think that's because society is much more interested in the medical side, in ensuring quality of life from a health point of view. And then medicine responds by adapting and appropriating technologies at a higher rate than the rest of society. Medicine has changed dramatically in the last 10-20 years, not only in Romania, but in the world overall. In Romania, it has changed a lot also due to the openness we had after 1990 (...). Both in the United States and in Romania I saw no difference, neither in equipment, nor in diagnosis, nor in treatment. So, we're starting to enter the ranks of the world. Of course, all these things cost, they cost a lot," Zamfir told AGERPRES.

Zamfir on Friday participated in the second edition of the national conference with international participation "Technology & iHealth in 21st century medicine" organised by the Academy of Medical Sciences and the University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Sciences and Technology (UMFST) of Targu Mures, where he moderated a panel on lasers and microsystems.

"The idea of making a conference on technologies is extraordinary, because it is very topical, and a conference has the role of bringing together, not to make a report on what exists in the world, but to bring together people who produce the technologies and know what they mean, with those who use them. In this case, the doctors, and those who know about technologies are the physicists and engineers who build them. So, such a conference is extraordinarily important, and UMFST Targu Mures is an extremely favourable place because it is the only university in Romania, I think, that get involved together both the medical and the technical part, so they have communities of both categories," Zamfir said.

He added that as medical technology advances, patients also become more demanding, including Romanian patients, who are very open to new technologies used in medicine, as they know the benefits.