ACCEPT Association's Buhuceanu: Bucharest City Hall must obey law, protect Bucharest Pride..

The Bucharest PRIDE march takes place "traditionally" on a Saturday, and this year it will take place on August 14, despite the administrative refusal of the Bucharest City Hall (PMB), stated, on Friday, Florin Buhuceanu, member of the ACCEPT association, the event's organizer.

"For a start, the Bucharest City Hall refused the route invoking difficulties in ensuring the safety of participants. To hear 16 years since the first PRIDE the same type of arguments that the City Hall cannot secure a walking route, we are speaking, about, Victoriei Avenue, an ultracentral boulevard in Bucharest that is already secured. (...) The Bucharest PRIDE march will take place at the established time and the established place despite the administrative refusal of the City Hall," said Buhuceanu, during a press conference held in front of the Bucharest City Hall.

He deemed as "completely unacceptable" the alternatives offered by the city for the organization of the march, Agerpres informs.

The executive director of ACCEPT, Teodora Ion-Rotaru, stated, in her turn, that the Bucharest City Hall offered "no argument" for which the organization of the march is not possible on Victoriei Avenue.

"The message sent by the PMB through the fact that it does not allow LGBT persons, their families, their friends to show support for equal rights is discriminatory, it's a homophobic message that sends us outside Bucharest, outside the city we also have a right to (...) We will go on Victoriei Avenue, as we have proposed. On Saturday, August 14, at 17:00 hrs, we will gather in Victoriei Square and we will march between 18:00 and 19:00 hrs, to the statue esplanade in front of the University [of Bucharest]," she said.

Teodora Ion-Rotaru said that she does not assume the potential fines on the part of the PMB. "We assume the fight with the Romanian state in court and at ECHR," she said.

According to Luca Istodor, co-organizer of Bucharest PRIDE 2021, the Bucharest City Hall already approved a march of the Noua Dreapta Association (e.n. - New Right Association).

"The authorities have allowed the Noua Dreapta march before authorizing ours and the authorities are ready to support a fascist march, they are accomplice to it, but they hold us for an entire day at the City Hall so that, at the end, they can refuse our authorization to march on Victoriei Avenue. They want to silence us, they want to make invisible trans persons, Roma persons, sex workers, persons with disabilities, they want us to be as humble as possible, to stay as hidden and invisible as possible," he said.

At the end of the press conference, the ACCEPT members protested in front of the Bucharest City Hall, chanting "Homophobia at the City Hall", "I refuse, refuse, refuse this abuse," "Freedom of expression trampled."