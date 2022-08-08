Acting Senate head: No discussion about reshuffle within the National Liberal Party

Acting Senate President Alina Gorghiu stated on Monday that there was no discussion about a reshuffle within the National Liberal Party (PNL), stressing that this "is the prime minister's responsibility."

Asked by journalists at the Palace of the Parliament whether the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, managed the energy crisis well, Gorghiu stated that he assumed a "difficult" mission, but the situation is "stable" now, and the Executive has taken all measures to get through a difficult winter, Agerpres.

"All of Europe is in a very complicated situation, not only Romania. I would like us to close ranks and talk less about tensions or things that divide us and focus on good measures for the population, which will help the population get through the winter, pay bills, these things will be the priorities for the PNL, for the coalition and for the Romanian Parliament," argued Alina Gorghiu.