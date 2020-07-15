Activities of travel agencies and tour operators decreased by 43.5% in first 5 months of year

The activities of travel agencies and tour operators decreased by 43.5% in the first 5 months of the year, compared to the similar period of 2019, which recorded the largest decline in the category of market services provided to the population, according to the data of the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Moreover, the activity in the sector of gambling and other recreational activities decreased by 39.3% during the mentioned period, and the activities of hotels and restaurants went down by 36%.

According to INS data, in the hairdressing and other beauty services sector the activity decreased by 26.2%, while the activities of washing and dry-cleaning of textile items and fur products declined by 20.8 %.