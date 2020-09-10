Actor Haiduc: Who said actors have to wear a mask on stage has never been to theatre

Ion Haiduc, an actor of the Nottara Theatre, says he is not afraid to go on stage without a mask, "even if everything happens in a hall, indoors."

"It's normal to go on stage and play without a mask. Whoever said that actors have to wear a mask on stage has never been to the theatre nor has any idea what is that about. No, we know each of us, if we are sick we don't come to work, because we have so much self-awareness; otherwise we play. Of course, most likely, we won't kiss on the mouth, that's possible in films, but not in stage plays. We do have so much conscience," Haiduc told AGERPRES on Thursday.

He added that a meeting was held at the Nottara Theatre in which the actors were informed about the healthcare rules that must be observed by all the employees of the theatre house.

"We had a meeting where we were told what healthcare rules we have to follow, how to deal with physical distancing, what it will be like with the seats in the rooms. It is a good thing that the rule about keeping a distance of one metre and a half has been discarded, because for our 300 seats at the Nottara, it would mean playing with only 60 seats occupied. With the amount collected, we can't even pay for electricity," added Haiduc.