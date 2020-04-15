ACUE head:Nowhere else has economy support package been implemented at the brunt of utility providers

No country has left utility providers to carry the burden of the measures adopted in support of the crisis-affected companies, executive director of the Federation of Energy Utility Companies' Associations (ACUE) Silvia Vlasceanu said on Wednesday in connection with a draft regulatory act that provides for a 3-month deferment of utility bills.

"In no other country have support measures for SMEs or businesses that have closed or reduced their activity been implemented at the brunt of utility providers. In no country have the applied measures been such as to place the weight on utility providers or let them carry it alone. State aid type measures have been taken, state aid measures are much more flexible in this period, but not at the cost of utility providers. Such a measure does not benefit the energy sector in any country in the end, because this is not the way to solve the problems of other sectors, by placing the burden on the energy sector, which must remain operational at full capacity, because the energy security and national security are at stake," Silvia Vlasceanu told a videoconference on the energy sector organized by the Bursa publication.

On the other hand, she advised that Romania must find that optimum energy mix to reduce its reliance on power imports and take advantage of and protect its available resources.