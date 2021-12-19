Additional measures to reduce waiting time on Henri Coanda International Airport

Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB), Henri Coanda airport administrator, has taken new measures for streamlining the traffic flow since Saturday, for the management of an increased traffic on the international arrivals flow.

According to a CNAB release, the company asked the handling agents to sequence passenger disembarkation in groups of 50, at 15-minute intervals.

"Better conditions are thus provided for passengers' keeping distance on buses, exit flow and document checking area. The passengers arriving from the European Union (or Norway, Switzerland, Iceland or Liechtenstein) who have the European Covid green certificate will be directed by airport staff on the green flow, straight to the passport control booths. Priority will be granted to families accompanied by minors and people with reduced mobility," the release reads.

On the international arrivals flow, part of the passengers will be directed to the flow devoted to charter flights, where there are four additional Public Health Directorate (DSP) booths operating and four passport control points, with the corresponding staff, airport employees included. Inside the terminal, mainly in the areas prone to crowding, the Gendarmerie and Air Transport Police staff will be supplemented and the number of DSP doctors will be enhanced to six on each shift, during rush hours in arrivals, CNAB mentions.

Furthermore, through the introduction as of December 20 of the Passenger Locator Form the document check operations are simplified, being done only at the Border Police booths. This will translate into a great reduction in waiting time, the company says.

"As a large number of passengers are estimated on the international departures flow, both on the days after Christmas and particularly on the first days of January 2022, all 13 security check filters have been opened, which will be fully operative during rush hours, and the check-in counters will be allocated in a dynamic manner by the airlines/handling companies, for a balanced load and crowding reduction," the release also says, Agerpres informs.