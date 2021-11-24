Adrian Chesnoiu: We must honorably represent the farmers and the interests of the Romanian state

Romania's agriculture is at a crossroads, taking into account what is happening worldwide, but also in Europe, where the policies and strategies that the European Union proposes to member states often aim at aspects that contradict the realities in Romania, Adrian Chesnoiu, the proposed minister for the Agriculture portfolio, said on Wednesday, agerpres reports.

"Romania's agriculture is currently at a crossroads. I say this with all the responsibility of the position I am in front of you today, because we see what is happening globally. We see that at European level, all policies and strategies We often have these environmental ambitions imposed by the EU, by this Green Deal which has certain components and which, if we are not smart enough to capitalize on them, we have these environmental ambitions. In general, you start from the idea of giving farmers in all Member States opportunities, but behind them are risks, which each Member State, depending on its state capacity to intervene, can turn into risks, vulnerabilities or opportunities. That is why it is extremely important to intervene where we consider that we must represent with honor the Romanian farmers and the interests of the Romanian state, which it must take precedence over anything," Adrian Chesnoiu told the hearings from the specialized committees of the Parliament.

He mentioned that Romania is a large producer of grains, with "a fantastic agricultural potential," but which in the last 30 years has not known the best way to exploit it, so that it can become an exporter of raw materials. And one of the value-added products."We are always referring to the agricultural trade balance and we see that we are among the few countries in Europe that have a deficit of trade balance with agri-food products. I think it is a main pillar to understand in the 12th hour that as long as we know how to we produce and Romanian farmers are able to produce high quality raw materials, it is our responsibility, of the decision makers, to come up with coherent public policies," added Adrian Chesnoiu, the proposed minister for the Agriculture portfolio.The ministers proposed to be part of the Nicolae Ciuca Cabinet are heard on Wednesday in the specialized parliamentary committees.