AEP: 18,914,403 electors registered with Electoral Register on June 30

The total number of citizens with the right to vote registered with the Electoral Register on June 30 is 18,914,403, 3,305 more than the last public information in May, according to the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP).

According to a press release sent by the AEP to AGERPRES, the differences appear as a result of the current operations performed by the mayors in the Electoral Register related to their administrative-territorial units and data imports from DEPABD.

Thus, in June, 22,257 persons were deregistered from the Electoral Register as a result of death and 41 persons as a result of the prohibition of exercising the right to vote or being placed under interdiction.At the same time, 331 people regained their electoral rights as a result of the expiration of the deregistration period.The number of voters who turned 18 in the same period is 19,620, and they are registered with the Electoral Register ex officio, by the Permanent Electoral Authority, based on the communication of the Directorate for the Registration of Persons and the Administration of Databases.As a result of the data imports from DEPABD, 5,652 new voters were registered who turned 18 before June 1, 2021, AEP also states.Out of the total number of Romanian voters appearing in the Electoral Register, 18,164,382 have their domicile or residence in the country, and 750,021 have their domicile abroad and are CRDS (Romanian Citizen Residing Abroad) passport holders.