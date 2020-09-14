AEP: 6,017 Romanians from abroad opt for vote by mail in parliamentary elections

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) specified that for this year's parliamentary elections, as many as 6,017 Romanians from abroad registered for the vote by mail, while 1,838 Romanian citizens from the diaspora registered for the vote at polling station.

"AEP informs that, for this year's parliamentary elections, until September 14, at 10:00, the milestone of 6,000 (ed.n. - 6017) registrations of the Romanian voters from abroad opted for the vote by mail was exceeded on the www.votstrainatate.ro portal, while 1,838 Romanian citizens from the diaspora registered for the vote at the polling station," informs an AEP press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

According to the legislation in force, registration as a voter by mail or at a polling station started on April 1, 2020 and will end with the expiry of a 15-day period from the start of the election period, namely on September 21, 2020.

The President of the AEP, Constantin-Florin Mituletu-Buica, draws attention to the fact that several countries, including Europe, will not allow Romanians living on their territory to vote physically, but only by mail.

"Given that many states - both at the level of the European Union, but also outside the European space - will prohibit the setting up of polling stations both outside and inside diplomatic missions, I recommend to all Romanians in the diaspora to opt for vote by mail, as a safe and convenient way to vote remotely, without costs and without risks, especially in the context of the uncertainty related to the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic," communicated the president of AEP.